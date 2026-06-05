Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $3.62, or 3.47%, on June 4 from the previous level, coming in at $100.78 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $3.59, or 3.52%, to $98.39 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $2.96, or 3.84%, to $74.07 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $2.45, or 2.42%, to $98.79 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.