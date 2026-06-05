Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan partnership integrates innovation, green responsibility – ambassador (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan demonstrate an example of how strategic partnership can successfully combine with environmental responsibility and innovative development, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, said in an interview with Trend on the sidelines of World Environment Day 2026.

"Hosting World Environment Day in Baku is an important recognition by the international community of Azerbaijan's efforts in environmental protection and the fight against climate change. Following the successful hosting of international-level climate events, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as a platform for global environmental dialogue. The fact that World Environment Day 2026 focuses on climate action, biodiversity conservation, the protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, and the development of renewable energy makes it particularly significant for the entire region," the ambassador said.

The diplomat emphasized that all the stated topics hold strategic importance for Uzbekistan.

"Our country is actively implementing large-scale environmental programs related to overcoming the consequences of the Aral Sea drying up, developing green energy, and adapting to climate change. In recent years, forest plantations have been established on millions of hectares of the dried Aral Sea bed, which helps reduce the spread of salt and dust storms. In addition, Uzbekistan has set a goal to significantly increase the share of renewable energy sources in its national energy mix and is actively attracting international investors for the construction of solar and wind power plants," he noted.

The ambassador recalled important initiatives put forward by the country's leadership. According to him, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, speaking at the 8th Assembly of the Global Environment Facility in Samarkand, emphasized the strategic importance of environmental transformation and climate resilience for the development of the country and the entire region. Initiatives were put forward to expand green investments, develop climate science, combat desertification, and strengthen regional environmental partnerships.

"These approaches are fully aligned with the goals of World Environment Day and reflect Uzbekistan's desire to actively contribute to solving global environmental challenges," he said.

The ambassador stressed that the Caspian Sea is the planet's largest enclosed body of water and a unique ecosystem, home to many rare species of animals and plants.

"Climate change, water level fluctuations, and anthropogenic impacts require coordinated actions from all Caspian littoral states. Although Uzbekistan is landlocked and does not border the Caspian Sea, we are interested in preserving the environmental sustainability of the entire Central Asian and South Caucasus region, as ecological problems know no state borders," the diplomat emphasized.

Speaking about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador expressed confidence in its further development.

"Our countries are consistently expanding interaction in the fields of sustainable development, the green economy, and the energy transition. Azerbaijan possesses significant potential in wind energy, especially in the Caspian Sea basin, while Uzbekistan is actively developing solar and wind generation. World Environment Day in Baku will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange best practices, promote joint environmental initiatives, and strengthen regional partnerships. I am confident that this event will make an important contribution to the implementation of the global environmental agenda and contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he concluded.