Uzbekistan and Russia to link via 'From Samarkand to St. Petersburg' creative-tourist corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation will be linked by a creative-tourist corridor named "From Samarkand to St. Petersburg", aimed at strengthening the cultural and humanitarian dimension of the bilateral partnership, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

​The head of the republic highlighted the tourism sector as a crucial humanitarian basis for interstate interaction, which most effectively shapes the so-called "economy of trust." According to the President, when people visit Uzbekistan, they see not only historical monuments but also a living culture, hospitality, and real opportunities for conducting business. In 2025, the republic welcomed nearly one million Russian citizens, and it stands ready to significantly increase this figure in the current year.

​"In order to strengthen the cultural and humanitarian dimension of our cooperation, we propose to launch the project of a creative-tourist corridor 'From Samarkand to St. Petersburg'. The initiative implies the organization of joint art and film festivals, museum exhibitions, gastronomic weeks, and musical events," Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed.

​The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that, in parallel with the tourism infrastructure, Tashkent is actively developing its creative economy. According to the approved state strategy, the share of this creative sector in Uzbekistan’s GDP structure should reach 5 percent by 2030, transforming the creative industry into one of the key and full-fledged drivers of national economic growth.