Kazakhstan appoints Yeraly Tugzhanov as Ambassador to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Yeraly Tugzhanov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the press service of the government of Kazakhstan.

Prior to his appointment, Tugzhanov served as Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, a position he held since May 2024. Born on May 13, 1963, Tugzhanov graduated from Karaganda State University in 1988 and the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in 1994. He has held a number of senior positions in Kazakhstan’s public administration system.

"Throughout his career, Tugzhanov served as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan from 2020 to 2022 and headed the Aktobe Region as governor from 2022 to 2023. Earlier, he was Governor of Mangystau Region in 2017–2019 and Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan in 2019–2020," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan mentioned in a separate statement, published following the new appointment.

The ministry notes that from 2008 to 2017, Tugzhanov served as Deputy Chairman and Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan within the Executive Office of the President. He also held the position of Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs under the Ministry of Justice from 2006 to 2008 and worked as Deputy Governor of Karaganda Region from 2001 to 2006.

By another decree, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relieved Beibut Atamkulov of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.