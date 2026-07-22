Uzbekistan's Fergana seeks Turkish investment in industrial engineering

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Uzbekistan's Fergana region is seeking to deepen industrial cooperation with Türkiye's CDG Mühendislik San. ve Tic. A.Ş., as regional authorities and company representatives discussed potential joint projects in engineering, industrial automation and energy efficiency.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between Fergana regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Çağlar Özer, a representative of the Turkish engineering company, along with the firm's partners in Uzbekistan.

According to the regional administration, the talks focused on introducing integrated engineering solutions for industrial enterprises, expanding electrification and automation systems, improving energy efficiency and establishing long-term cooperation in these areas.

"In recent years, effective cooperation has been established between the Fergana region and Turkish investors," Bozorov said during the meeting.

He noted that Fergana is one of Uzbekistan's leading industrial regions and said the local authorities have created favorable conditions for investment projects while providing comprehensive support for promising business initiatives.

Özer presented the company's ongoing projects in Türkiye and Uzbekistan and outlined its experience in industrial engineering, electrification and automation technologies, according to the statement.

The meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation beyond industrial modernization. The two sides exchanged views on developing engineering services for industry, training and upgrading the skills of local specialists, waste processing technologies and expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector.

While no agreements were signed during the meeting, the parties agreed to continue negotiations on the development of joint projects based on the proposals discussed.

The talks come as Uzbekistan continues to encourage foreign investment in industrial modernization as part of broader efforts to increase manufacturing productivity, improve energy efficiency and expand the use of advanced technologies across key sectors of the economy. Türkiye has emerged as one of the country's major investment partners, with Turkish companies actively participating in manufacturing, construction, textiles, infrastructure and engineering projects. Regional authorities such as those in Fergana have increasingly sought to attract technology-driven investors capable of supporting industrial upgrades while creating skilled jobs and strengthening the competitiveness of local enterprises.