Tajikistan seeks global procurement expert for Rogun hydropower project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Tajikistan has announced an international selection process for a procurement specialist to support the implementation of the technical assistance framework for the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP) Project.

This is reflected in an announcement published by the Group for the Implementation of Energy Facilities Construction Projects under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The specialist will join the Project Management Group for Energy Facilities Construction under the President of Tajikistan (Rogun PMG), which coordinates activities related to the project.

The recruitment process is part of the "Technical Assistance for Financing Framework for Rogun Hydropower Project" initiative, supported by a $15 million grant from the World Bank and $5 million in co-financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The technical assistance program is aimed at supporting the development of the project's financing framework and strengthening project management capacity, including procurement procedures, technical coordination, and compliance with environmental and social requirements.

According to the terms of reference, the selected procurement specialist will assist in managing procurement procedures in line with World Bank requirements. The responsibilities will include updating the Project Procurement Strategy for Development (PPSD), preparing relevant sections of project documentation, and coordinating the publication of procurement notices through the World Bank’s STEP system and local information platforms.

"The main task to be carried out by Procurement Assistant is; assist in updating the Project Procurement Strategy for Development (PPSD), including collecting and organizing necessary information, contribute to the preparation of the procurement section of the Project Operational Manual under the guidance of the Senior Procurement Specialist, assist the Senior Procurement Specialist in drafting documents such as GPNs, SPNs, REOIs, contract award notices, and ensuring their publication through STEP and/or local media and websites, etc.," the statement reads.

Applicants are required to have a university degree in relevant fields, professional experience in procurement procedures, and knowledge of World Bank or other international financial institution procurement regulations. Proficiency in English and Russian is also required.

The selection will be conducted under the World Bank’s procedures for the open competitive selection of individual consultants. Applications are accepted until July 30, 2026.

Trend's analysis shows that the recruitment process reflects the growing importance of institutional capacity in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects supported by international financial institutions. For projects of the scale of Rogun HPP, strengthening procurement systems, technical coordination, and compliance mechanisms is becoming an essential part of project preparation alongside financing mobilization.

Rogun HPP also represents a project with broader regional significance, linking energy development with issues of water resources management and climate resilience. Earlier, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ilkhom Abdurahmon, told Trend that cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the areas of water resources and climate policy has been developing positively.

"All initiatives advanced by Tajikistan have consistently received Azerbaijan’s support. In turn, Tajikistan also endorses Azerbaijan’s climate initiatives. Over the past decade, Tajikistan has introduced multiple water-related initiatives within the United Nations framework, all of which have been adopted by consensus," the ambassador said.

In Trend's assessment, the combination of international financing, strengthened project management practices, and regional cooperation on water and climate issues highlights the multidimensional role of Rogun HPP. Beyond electricity generation, the project is linked to Tajikistan's broader efforts to develop sustainable energy capacity and improve infrastructure management standards.

The Rogun Hydropower Plant, located on the Vakhsh River, is designed to become one of the largest hydropower facilities in Central Asia. The project is expected to increase Tajikistan's electricity generation capacity and strengthen the country's role in regional energy cooperation.