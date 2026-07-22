Uzbekistan, IFAD agree to launch $44M farm project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbekistan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) agreed to accelerate the launch of a $44 million agribusiness support project and begin preparing a new package of joint initiatives, including a program to expand the country's drone training capabilities.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The agreements were reached during a meeting between Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and IFAD Vice President Gérardine Mukeshimana on the sidelines of the 30th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Committee on Agriculture (COAG) in Rome.

According to the ministry, the talks focused on moving the ASPIR (Agribusiness Support Project), valued at $44 million, into the implementation phase as quickly as possible.

"The parties reached an agreement to accelerate the launch of the ASPIR project," the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed the next phase of cooperation between Uzbekistan and IFAD, proposing a series of new development projects aimed at supporting innovation and sustainable agricultural growth.

Among the initiatives considered was the expansion of Uzbekistan's Drone Academy, a program designed to promote the use of unmanned aerial technologies in agriculture. The ministry said IFAD expressed strong interest in the initiative, and both parties agreed to prepare the project's concept in the near term and begin implementation work.

The meeting also covered preparations for the 50th anniversary session of the IFAD Governing Council, scheduled for February 2027.

According to the ministry, IFAD leadership invited Uzbekistan to participate in the anniversary session, emphasizing that the country's involvement would contribute to strengthening international agricultural cooperation.

At the conclusion of the talks, Uzbekistan and IFAD reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating existing joint projects while launching new initiatives to deepen their strategic partnership.

IFAD has been one of Uzbekistan's long-standing development partners, supporting projects aimed at improving rural livelihoods, strengthening agricultural value chains and increasing climate resilience. The latest agreements reflect Tashkent's broader strategy of modernizing the agricultural sector through international financing, digital technologies and innovation. By combining investment in agribusiness with initiatives such as drone-based agricultural services, Uzbekistan is seeking to improve productivity, enhance resource efficiency and promote sustainable rural development as part of its ongoing agricultural reform agenda.