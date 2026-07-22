Kazakhstan allocates funds for protective dam construction on Lake Alakol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated 3 billion tenge (approximately $6.4 million) from its emergency reserve for the construction of a protective dam along Lake Alakol in the Zhetysu region.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the press service of Kazakh government.

The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to finance measures aimed at strengthening water infrastructure and protecting coastal areas.

The allocated funds will be used to build a 6-kilometer protective structure along two sections of the lake shoreline. The project includes a 2.5-kilometer section near Koktuma village and a 3.5-kilometer section near Akshi village.

The construction continues previous engineering works carried out in 2025, when a 1.7-kilometer section underwent embankment reinforcement, earthworks, concrete works and installation of gabion structures.

Upon completion, the protective dam is expected to help reduce the impact of shoreline erosion and strengthen protection of nearby infrastructure, including transport routes and public areas along the lake.

"Over the past two years, 243 kilometers of protective dams and structures have been built and reinforced in six regions of Kazakhstan—Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar. The government is constantly monitoring the implementation of projects aimed at developing water and tourism infrastructure, preserving natural resources, and ensuring sustainable socioeconomic development in the country's regions," the statement says.