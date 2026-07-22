TBC Uzbekistan makes CNBC, Statista top fintech list again (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Uzbekistan's TBC Uzbekistan has been named among the world's leading fintech companies in the neobanking category by CNBC and Statista for the second consecutive year, underscoring the rapid growth of the country's digital financial services sector.

This was reflected in the statement by TBC.

The recognition places TBC Uzbekistan on CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies list, which ranks firms based on financial performance, customer growth, market position and operational metrics.

According to the company, the ranking evaluates fintech firms using indicators including revenue, profitability, customer numbers, loan and deposit portfolio growth, transaction volumes, market share and workforce data.

TBC Uzbekistan, part of the London-listed TBC Bank Group, said it has expanded significantly since launching operations in 2020, reaching more than 6 million monthly active users and becoming one of Uzbekistan's largest consumer financial services providers.

The company said it now accounts for more than 20% of Uzbekistan's payments market and has continued expanding its consumer lending and business banking operations.

"After becoming the first company in Uzbekistan to be included in this list in 2025, we are pleased to be recognized again this year," TBC Uzbekistan Chief Executive Officer Nika Kurdiani said.

"This reflects growing international interest in Uzbekistan as one of the world's fastest-growing frontier markets, as well as our continued focus on building a sustainable business and improving digital financial services," Kurdiani added.

The company has also expanded its digital banking services for small and medium-sized businesses through TBC Business, launched in late 2024. According to TBC Uzbekistan, the platform has attracted more than 67,000 registered business customers, with business lending accounting for 18% of its total loan portfolio.

In recent months, the company has increased the use of artificial intelligence across customer support, sales and lending operations. It also introduced Lola, an AI-powered banking assistant designed to provide customers with personalized financial guidance through its digital ecosystem.

The recognition comes as Uzbekistan's digital banking sector continues to expand, supported by growing smartphone penetration, wider adoption of cashless payments and government reforms aimed at increasing financial inclusion and encouraging innovation in financial services. The country's fintech market has attracted increasing attention from international investors as digital banking providers compete to expand lending, payments and business banking services in one of Central Asia's fastest-growing economies.