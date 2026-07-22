Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Center talks market operation of its several products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Three cybersecurity products developed within the framework of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center (ACC) are already operating on the market, Head of the Information Security Department of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Shahmar Hajiyahyayev, said during the Graduation Day of ACC, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the activities of the ACC are not limited to the training of cybersecurity specialists, but are also aimed at forming a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem in the country.

"Although the construction of the ACC began with the educational part, we thought that the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem would not be limited to education alone. Therefore, we have formed our activities in four directions - 'CyberEdu', 'Brain Center', 'CyberPark' and 'CyberCollab' platforms," he said.

Sh. Hajiyahyayev noted that cybersecurity products developed at the ACC are already being applied in the real sector.

"Three of the products researched and developed within the framework of the ACC are already operating in the labor market. Other products are at the testing stage in various state and private institutions. We think that by the end of the year, they will also be released to the market and give real results," he emphasized.

According to him, the products created by ACC have also achieved international success.

"Our products have been awarded at various competitions and events not only in the country, but also abroad. In addition, we have shaped the activities of international professional communities such as 'Snyk', 'AI Security' and 'OffSec' in Azerbaijan," the head of the department said.

Hajiyahyayev noted that the product development process at ACC begins with the needs of the industry.

"We identify cybersecurity problems needed by various sectors, organize hackathons on these topics, and at the next stage, we support the transformation of ideas into products," he said.

He emphasized that ACC is also expanding cooperation with higher education institutions.

"Within the framework of the 'Brain Center' project, training is already being carried out in 20 groups at 7 universities. In addition, more than 20 workshops have been organized, support has been provided for the development of university laboratories, updating of syllabi, and the activities of cyber clubs," Hajiyahyayev noted.

The head of the department said that there is high interest in the educational programs of the ACC.

"Over the past three years, 420 fundamental program graduates have been trained based on more than 17 thousand applications. With the exception of the last wave, the employment rate of previous graduates is approximately 90%. In addition, 160 specialists from the public and private sectors have been involved in advanced training programs," he emphasized.

Hajiyahyayev added that the ACC also carries out extensive activities in the direction of cyber education in the country.

"Within the framework of the 'CyberCollab' direction, more than 7,000 employees of more than 53 public and private organizations have been involved in cyber hygiene and cyber education training. At the same time, we have organized special awareness programs for the management staff of government agencies and large companies. We believe that investment in cybersecurity should start first and foremost at the management level," he added.