Technion highlights cybersecurity's mission to protect fundament of modern society

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical profession, but a mission to protect the foundation of modern society, General Director at Technion Continuing Education School, Moti Yeger, said during the Graduation Day of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that one of the main principles that has not changed over the past hundred years is that innovation creates real value only when managed responsibly.

"For 100 years, one principle has remained unchanged: innovation only gains value when managed responsibly. Today, this responsibility is greater than ever. Our critical infrastructures, strategic assets, and many services we rely on every day rely on secure digital systems. As technology develops faster than ever, the risks are growing at the same rate. Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical profession, but a mission to protect the foundation of modern society," he said.

Yeger pointed out that the results achieved by Technion in the international CS Rankings index this year are an indicator of the university's innovation and scientific potential.

"Earlier this year, Technion was ranked first in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence and among the world's leading universities in computer science according to the international CS Rankings index. This recognition is not only about scientific superiority. It is a manifestation of the centuries-old educational tradition of people who combine innovation with responsibility," he emphasized.

According to him, the program of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center provides participants with not only technical knowledge, but also strategic thinking skills.

"Through this program, we want to give you not only technical experience. Our goal is to form the ability to think clearly, foresee emerging risks, protect critical infrastructure and strategic assets, and use technology wisely and in accordance with ethical principles," Yeger explained.

He stressed that the program is an example of a successful partnership between the Technion, the Israeli side, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).

"This program is also a testament to the strong partnership between the Technion, Israel, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and IDDA. Together, we are building not only professional experience, but also long-term potential and trust in international cooperation," he noted.

Yeger expressed his gratitude to the partner institutions and the team involved in the implementation of the program.

"I want to thank our partners for their continued trust and support. I would like to express my special gratitude to the entire CyberPro AI team for their high professionalism and dedication," he said.

In conclusion, addressing the graduates, Yeger called on them to use the knowledge they have gained for the benefit of society.

"The certificate you receive today confirms your achievements, and what you do with that knowledge will determine your impact on society. Protect what matters, lead with integrity, and remember: knowledge creates progress, and responsibility protects it," he added.