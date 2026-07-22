Uzbekistan, Kuwait discuss launching direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Uzbekistan and Kuwait are exploring the launch of direct flights and new tourism initiatives as the two countries seek to strengthen travel ties and increase visitor flows.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between A. Akkulov, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Turki Khalid Hamad Al-Mikrad.

According to the committee, the talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism and promoting Uzbekistan's historical and cultural attractions to travelers from Kuwait.

"The close and trusting relations between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kuwait have elevated bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level, creating a solid foundation for further collaboration," the committee said in a statement.

Among the proposals discussed was the organization of a familiarization tour across Uzbekistan for prominent Kuwaiti bloggers, media representatives and tour operators to raise awareness of the country's tourism offerings in the Gulf market.

The two sides also reviewed prospects for launching direct air services between Uzbekistan and Kuwait, which could facilitate business and leisure travel while supporting growth in bilateral tourism.

In addition, the meeting explored opportunities to develop cooperation in mountain and hunting tourism, including the exchange of expertise and best practices in those segments.

Ambassador Al-Mikrad stressed the importance of creating more favorable conditions for Kuwaiti visitors traveling to Uzbekistan.

He highlighted the need to address inconveniences related to the registration of mobile devices belonging to foreign nationals staying in Uzbekistan for more than 30 days and proposed simplifying the procedure in coordination with the relevant government agencies.

"The issue should be resolved through coordinated proposals developed jointly with the competent authorities," the ambassador said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working with government agencies and airlines on the potential launch of direct flights, expand practical cooperation in mountain and hunting tourism, and implement joint promotional initiatives aimed at increasing tourist flows between Uzbekistan and Kuwait.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan's broader strategy of attracting more visitors from the Gulf region by improving air connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting niche travel products. Direct flights, if launched, would strengthen transport links with Kuwait while supporting the country's efforts to diversify inbound tourism markets and boost the contribution of the tourism sector to economic growth.