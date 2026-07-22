IRU supports Kyrgyzstan’s digitalisation of customs and transport documents (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. IRU is working with Kyrgyzstan’s customs authorities to support the digitalisation of customs procedures and transport documents, IRU TIR and Transit Director Tatiana Rey-Bellet told Trend.

"Kyrgyzstan’s customs authorities are finalising the development of the new customs system, Smart Bazhy. IRU is working closely with them to re-integrate TIR IT tools there," she said.

According to her, digital solutions will help improve the efficiency, security and transparency of international trade operations.

She noted that the implementation of eTIR would further expand these opportunities by allowing countries to benefit from electronic transit procedures.

"UNECE, IRU, Kyrgyzstan’s customs authorities, and AIRTO-KR are coordinating the next steps to implement eTIR," Rey-Bellet said.

She also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan acceded to the e-CMR Protocol in August 2022, while the Ministry of Transport, AIRTO-KR and IRU continue cooperation on the operationalisation of electronic transport documents.

Meanwhile, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) is a global organisation established in 1948 that represents road transport operators and stakeholders in the transport sector worldwide. IRU works to develop international road transport, simplify border and customs procedures, promote digital solutions, and improve safety and professional standards in the transport industry.

One of the organisation’s key instruments is the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system, which helps simplify and accelerate international freight transportation. In Kyrgyzstan, IRU cooperates with the Association of International Road Carriers of the Kyrgyz Republic (AIRTO-KR) and relevant authorities to support transit development, digitalisation, and improving the efficiency of the country’s transport system.