A business card from Bank ABB opening up big opportunities for small businesses

Bank ABB has introduced a new credit card for individual entrepreneurs — Bizkart. With Bizkart, entrepreneurs can manage both their business and everyday expenses more conveniently.

Bizkart provides individual entrepreneurs with a credit line of up to AZN 15,000. The card offers a grace period of up to 45 days. This means that when entrepreneurs make cashless payments with the credit card, they can repay the used amount interest-free within the grace period.

Bizkart is an optimal solution when urgent working capital is needed for daily business expenses. Entrepreneurs can easily access the required funds and repay the spent amount interest-free within up to 45 days.

Key advantages of Bizkart:

Credit line of up to AZN 15,000;

Grace period of up to 45 days;

Issued without a guarantor or collateral;

Free card issuance;

Available to every individual entrepreneur operating with a VÖEN.

Bizkart can be ordered through the ABB Biz app.

Information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website, through the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.