EU prepares new projects to support entrepreneurship in Karabakh and other regions

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union is preparing new projects to support entrepreneurship in Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan, Victor Bojkov, Head of the Cooperation Department at the EU Delegation, said at a media briefing marking the 30th anniversary of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership and projects implemented in Ganja, Trend reports.

According to Bojkov, the EU places special emphasis on projects in Azerbaijan’s regions and remains committed to expanding its activities in this area.

“We have implemented various projects in the regions in the past and this activity continues now. This is an important part of our strategy. We do not neglect the regions,” he said.

Bojkov noted that the EU previously implemented a program in the Lankaran and Astara regions with an annual budget of 15 million euros.

According to him, the initiative supported local agricultural producers and delivered significant results.

“Some manufacturers have managed to increase their production capacity fourfold,” he said.

The EU official added that a new investment project is currently being developed in Karabakh in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“This project is aimed at stimulating the development of local entrepreneurship, especially small entrepreneurship,” Bojkov said.

He noted that some EU-backed initiatives may not be highly visible to the public.

“That is why we visit the regions, meet with local communities and media representatives, and try to explain how the projects being implemented benefit cities and communities,” he said.

Bojkov stressed that the goal is to ensure the benefits of these projects are felt even in the smallest settlements.