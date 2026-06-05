Azerbaijan slams allegations of its territory's use by Israel against Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. CNN, citing its own fabricated "sources", has published a material containing allegations about Israel's alleged use of Azerbaijani territory during the war with Iran, the statement of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency says, Trend reports.

The statement noted that the circulation of blatantly fake information by a world-renowned transnational media company without any reference to any facts is a deliberate and gross manipulation of information.

"By spreading disinformation, CNN, which ignores the values ​​of media ethics and the basic principles of professional journalism such as maintaining balance in the news, has not only tarnished its own reputation, but also acted as a propaganda tool for hybrid warfare.

The disinformation spread by CNN is a political provocation aimed at Azerbaijan and regional security as a whole, and the dissemination of this information is designed to create confusion in the international community, undermine regional stability and interstate relations, and create tension in the region.

It has been repeatedly stated at the highest official level that the territory of Azerbaijan has never been used against Iran, and such fabricated, biased information is a gross manipulation of information.

We demand that CNN, which threatens regional security and tries to confuse public opinion by spreading information contrary to the principles of media ethics and journalistic professionalism, issue a rebuttal and apologize to Azerbaijan," the statement pointed out.