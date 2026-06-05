Uzbekistan’s Fergana region accelerates chemical industry growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Fergana regional authorities have begun exploring new opportunities for chemical industry development following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s recent call to accelerate investment and modernization in the sector, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The initiative follows the president’s visit to the Chirchiq Chemical Industrial Technopark, where he reviewed the operations of several advanced manufacturing enterprises and outlined a set of priorities aimed at advancing the industry to a new stage of development.

As part of efforts to implement these directives, Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and senior officials visited the Chirchiq Chemical Industrial Technopark to study its operations and industrial development model.

Established under a presidential decree issued on February 3, 2022, the technopark has emerged as one of Uzbekistan’s flagship industrial platforms for chemical manufacturing. The facility is designed to support deep processing of chemical products, production of high-value-added goods, adoption of advanced technologies, and creation of favorable conditions for both domestic and foreign investors.

Located on 26.4 hectares, the technopark has benefited from approximately $25 million in investments for engineering infrastructure and utility networks.

The industrial site has shown strong growth. In 2025 alone, it attracted $56 million in investment and created 758 jobs. Enterprises operating within the technopark currently manufacture more than 150 types of products, with total output exceeding $60 million.

Authorities have also outlined ambitious expansion plans. By 2030, the technopark aims to increase cumulative investment to $207 million, raise annual production to $294 million, boost exports to $48 million, and expand employment to 2,300 jobs.

Following the visit, Fergana officials identified several opportunities to apply the technopark’s experience in the region, including the development of new chemical industry projects and the establishment of high-value-added manufacturing facilities aimed at strengthening industrial growth and attracting investment.