Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Young beekeeper” project successfully implemented in Yevlakh district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The “Young Beekeeper” project, implemented on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, has been successfully completed in Yevlakh district, Trend reports.

Under the project, 20 young families from Yevlakh were selected to participate in a dedicated training program this year. They received both theoretical and hands-on instruction from experienced beekeepers. After completing the course, participants were provided with bee colonies, hives, beekeeping suits, honey extraction equipment, and other necessary tools to launch their own beekeeping operations.

Further support will be provided to project beneficiaries to help grow their beekeeping businesses, enhance output, and improve the presentation and commercialization of their honey products.

Since 2021, over 80 young families in various regions of the country have been supported as part of the "Young beekeeper" project, initiated by IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and "ABAD" public legal entity.

The project aims to protect biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the financial well-being of young families.