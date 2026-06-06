Trump announces imminent end to conflict with Iran through agreement or tougher measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the conflict with Iran could end soon either through a negotiated agreement or through more tougher measures, Trend reports.

According to Trump, the situation is approaching a stage where Washington will make a final decision regarding its further actions toward Iran.

“We have reached a point where we will very soon put an end to this situation. It will happen either through an agreement or in a more forceful way,” the U.S. president said.

Trump also claimed that after the American military operation, Iran retains only about 21–22% of its previous missile capabilities.

He noted that Tehran still possesses a certain number of missiles and drones, but their quantity and capabilities have significantly decreased compared to the period before the conflict began.

