Kyrgyzneftegaz posts $25 mln in net profit for 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 5. Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned Kyrgyzneftegaz posted a net profit of 2.2 billion soms ($25.1 million) in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Kyrgyzneftegaz shows that the company’s net profit declined by 421.8 million soms ($4.8 million), or 16.1%, compared to 2.6 billion soms ($29.7 million) recorded in the previous reporting period.

The company’s gross profit decreased from 3.6 billion soms ($41.2 million) to 2.9 billion soms ($33.1 million), while operating profit fell from 3.03 billion soms ($34.6 million) to 2.4 billion soms ($27.4 million).

Profit before tax amounted to 2.2 billion soms ($25.1 million), compared to 2.7 billion soms ($30.8 million) a year earlier.

At the same time, the company reported growth in total assets. Kyrgyzneftegaz’s assets increased by nearly 25%, rising from 19.96 billion soms ($228.2 million) to 24.95 billion soms ($285.3 million).

Current assets expanded from 15.9 billion soms ($181.8 million) to 21.7 billion soms ($248.1 million), while non-current assets declined from 4.1 billion soms ($46.8 million) to 3.3 billion soms ($37.7 million).