Turkmenistan, UNIDO explore expanded co-op in sustainable industrial dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in sustainable industrial development, innovation, and economic diversification, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting held at the headquarters of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Vienna between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Austria, Hemra Amannazarov, and UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller.

The sides focused on opportunities for implementing joint projects aimed at promoting green industry, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector, and supporting progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Turkmen side emphasized its consistent commitment to sustainable economic development and modernization of the industrial complex in line with international standards, highlighting the importance of UNIDO support for national industrial initiatives.

Gerd Müller reaffirmed UNIDO’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan and expressed readiness to expand partnership in priority areas of mutual interest.