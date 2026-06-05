COP31 President-designate stresses vigilant follow-up on COP29 achievements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. We will closely monitor progress toward the goals set at COP29, including the Baku Goal, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye and President-designate of COP31, Murat Kurum said, Trend reports.

He made the statement in his video address at the international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED), taking place today in Baku under the motto “Inspired by Nature. For the Climate. For Our Future.”

“The fight for the environment is also love for one’s homeland and love for humanity. It is the will to protect our land, water, air, and future generations.

As the Chair of COP30, we acted with this understanding at every stage. In particular, we will closely monitor the implementation of the goals set at COP29, including the Baku Goal. Because the multilateralism we speak of is not achieved merely by setting goals. It is achieved by fulfilling these promises, putting adopted decisions into practice, and delivering concrete results that touch people’s lives.

With this understanding, COP30 will not be merely a summit where new commitments are discussed. COP30 will be an event where practical implementation, cooperation, and concrete results take center stage. Because the world no longer wants to hear just new promises. The world wants to see them fulfilled.

The key to this success lies in the participation of all segments of society in the process. I am convinced that everyone – from governments to local administrations, from the private sector to academia, from young people to women, and from civil society to the financial sector – must be part of this transformation,” he added.