Kazakhstan, Spain’s Roca Group review Kyzylorda sanitary ware plant progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Representatives of Spain’s Roca Group and the Chairman of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabidulla Ospankulov, discussed progress on the construction project of a sanitary ware manufacturing and assembly plant in the Kyzylorda region, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The project envisions the construction of the first facility in Kazakhstan for the production and assembly of sanitary ware products and accessories. Total planned investment amounts to 44.1 billion tenge (about $90.9 million), with an annual production capacity of up to 500,000 units and the creation of around 300 permanent jobs.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current status of the project and further implementation plans. Ospankulov highlighted Kazakhstan’s investment support measures, including tax incentives and broader advantages of the country’s investment climate.

The parties confirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation and advancing the project’s implementation.

Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and Kyzylorda region Akim Nurlybek Nalibayev, together with Daniel Hernandez, General Director of ROCA Kazakhstan LLP, a subsidiary of Roca Group, signed an investment agreement on the project in December 2025.

The conversion was made using the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of June 5, 2026 (1 USD = 485.34 tenge).