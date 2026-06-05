U.S. redirects 127 Iranian-linked commercial vessels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Since the imposition of the naval blockade, the U.S. Navy has redirected 127 commercial vessels associated with Iran that were en route to or departing Iranian ports, the US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said in a statement, Trend reports.

"As of June 4, U.S. forces have redirected 127 commercial vessels, disabled 6 non-compliant ships, and allowed 36 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass," the statement says.

CENTCOM noted that the ongoing naval blockade of Iran is being implemented by thousands of American military personnel engaged in sea, air, and land operations.