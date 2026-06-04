Russian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for his assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to a question from AZERTAC Chairman of the Board Vugar Aliyev at a meeting with representatives of international news agencies as part of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Trend reports.

""We are very grateful to President Aliyev for helping us send humanitarian aid to Iran. The Azerbaijani side has worked hard and effectively in this regard, responding promptly to all our requests, and this is crucial for easing the situation in this area as well," he said.