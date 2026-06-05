Azerbaijan’s MFA confirms death of five citizens in Azov Sea drone attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Last night, drones struck two foreign cargo ships carrying 25 Azerbaijani citizens, resulting in the deaths of five Azerbaijani citizens, spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, said in response to a question from local media regarding the incident involving ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Azov Sea, Trend reports.

According to information received from Russia, the attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of five Azerbaijani citizens and injuries to three others. The injured were admitted to a city hospital in Yeysk.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently coordinating efforts with relevant state agencies, our country’s diplomatic missions, and the competent authorities of the relevant states. Several staff members from our embassy in Russia have been dispatched to the scene of the incident. Attention is being focused on the health condition of our citizens, their return to the country, and the provision of necessary consular assistance.

We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Aykhan Hajizada noted.