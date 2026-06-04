Baku hosts film presentation commemorating National Hero Natig Gasimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. A presentation of a short film dedicated to the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Natig Gasimov, created with artificial intelligence (AI), titled "Alone against the enemy," was held, Trend reports.

The event was attended by officials from state institutions, MPs, public figures, family members of Natig Gasimov, members of a martyr’s family, creative individuals, actors, directors, media and public representatives.

Opening the event with a speech, Dilara Aliyeva said that this film is a project created with AI, telling about the heroism of Natig Gasimov.

"The film didn’t feature a real actor, director, make-up artist and cameraman, but despite this, the images created are as realistic as possible. Natig Gasimov worked as a cinema mechanic in a cinema in Mingachevir and had a special interest in cinema. We appealed to the Baku Media Center to produce the film. We thank them for their support in the creation of this film," she noted.

The film's AI expert, Sarvan Huseyn, also said in his speech that making a film about Natig Qasimov was one of his greatest dreams.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Natig Qasimov's brother and nephew for their support. Some of the shots you will see in the film were made more realistic using artificial intelligence based on scenes taken from Khojaly. More than 80 percent of the scenes are based on real images. Although it’s difficult to fully convey the feeling with artificial intelligence, I think I have achieved this to a large extent. I hope that those who watch the film will feel it too," he noted.

The film's project editor Fariz Aliyev gave more detailed information about the film in his statement to journalists.

"This 23-25-minute film dedicated to the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Natig Gasimov, created with artificial intelligence, is of course not enough to fully express his heroism. Here, his fight against the enemy, his five-day and five-night climb to that temple and defense are depicted.

There are no real shots in this film. This project is a first in Azerbaijan. Although AI creates opportunities, it also has a number of prohibitions. Especially since it’s a war film. But in my opinion, the AI specialist Sarvan Huseyn coped with the task adequately in the film.

Since it’s a war film, we also needed important advice. Natig Gasimov's family members supported us greatly in this work, told the story, and this helped us shape the script.

The film is the work of ‘Soy Production’. In the AI film, there is no real operator, no makeup artist, no actor, everything is on the table is being made on.

The production of the film isn’ta small amount. Baku Media Center was with us in financial matters. We express our gratitude to them.

This film made with artificial intelligence costs four times less than a real war film of the same size," he added.

Then the film was shown.

After this, the brother of the national hero delivered a speech.

Natig Gasimov's brother, Nofal Gasimov, said in the speech that today was both a proud and touching day.

He said that when Natig Gasimov worked as a cinema mechanic, he would take him with him when war films were shown.

"He had been saying, look how many heroic sons there are. I will also be a hero when I grow up," the national hero’s brother recalled.

Nofal Gasimov noted that he had watched many war films, but this was the first time he had watched such a film without actors and based on real events. According to him, the film was so moving that it was impossible to contain his emotions.