Azerbaijan's SOCAR highlights methane reduction as global climate challenge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. SOCAR takes climate change seriously, particularly methane emissions, and preventing methane emissions is a challenge that cannot be tackled alone, Mustafa Gurbanli. Head of Env. Disclosures and Green Affairs Department, SOCAR said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED), as part of a panel discussion on “Joint Action for Methane Reduction: Agriculture, Energy and Waste Solutions.”

Gurbanli added that SOCAR has also joined international initiatives and is a co-founder of one of them.

''Many international organizations and countries have signed the charter we established at COP28.

In our reports, we demonstrate how we have achieved our short- and medium-term goals. I would like to note that, alongside international initiatives, we are also developing regional initiatives. A regional approach allows us to collaborate more closely with companies operating in the region to address common challenges.

“We operate in accordance with the philosophy of ‘leaving no one behind.’ The process of reducing emissions is a shared responsibility not only of our company but of all our partners. We are confident that we will be able to achieve our goals by 2050,” he noted.