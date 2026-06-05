Baku hosts event 'Joint action for methane reduction: agriculture, energy and waste solutions' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. An event titled "Joint Action for Methane Reduction: Agriculture, Energy and Waste Solutions" has been held as part of the international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED), Trend reports.

Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Andersen, announced in her speech that the risk of global warming reaching 1.5°C is a serious issue.

According to her, the situation with regard to reducing methane emissions remains critical.

"Global methane commitments and the scenario of a temperature increase of 2.5°C by 2050 are of great concern. These processes have a serious impact on public health, agriculture, and the increase in respiratory diseases, especially among children. Methane emissions are one of the factors that harm agriculture the most. However, by reducing these emissions, it's possible to save about $330 billion. This is considered one of the lowest-cost and most effective climate measures.

In some cases, in the oil and gas sector, additional costs are not needed to reduce methane emissions. Methane gas can be managed in more efficient and controlled ways instead of being flared. Waste management also plays a very important role in this area. About 5,000 warnings about methane leaks and emissions have already been recorded through the satellite monitoring network.

As many as 150 companies, including Azerbaijani companies, are active in the oil production sector. Moreover, 75 methane roadmaps have been developed within the framework of the UNEP 'clean air' coalition. It's also planned to expand regional organic waste management and processing systems in Azerbaijan," she added.

Serbian Minister of Environmental Protection Sara Pavkov emphasized in her speech that Serbia considers methane gas reduction a priority.

"The Serbian government, along with mitigation measures, is taking global methane targets as a basis. Measures related to non-renewable energy are being continued. Serbia is trying to strengthen its waste management system and bring it up to European Union standards," she noted.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Aghakarim Samadzade, pointed out that Azerbaijan understands that the development of the energy sector and environmental protection must go hand in hand, in parallel.

"These two priorities complement each other and form the basis of sustainable development. We have committed to reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Currently, 136 countries have joined this call and, acting together, can achieve a reduction in global methane emissions.

"Targeting methane emissions in the oil and gas sector and accelerating the green energy transition are priorities. The goal is to build a cleaner and more sustainable future. By reducing methane emissions, environmental challenges can also be turned into economic opportunities and benefits," he noted.

The event continued with a panel discussion.