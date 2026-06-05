Middle Corridor becomes key focus of Türkiye–Turkmenistan cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Türkiye and Turkmenistan attach great importance to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which is expected to facilitate trade growth and improve logistics links between Asia and Europe, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

Yilmaz made the remarks during his speech at the international trade fair Turkmentextile Expo 2026 in Ashgabat.

According to the Turkish vice president, diversification of transport, logistics, and energy routes remains one of the key priorities of bilateral cooperation.

"The Middle Corridor is a large-scale project that will significantly contribute to increasing trade turnover and improving logistics between Asia and Europe," he said.

Yilmaz also described that bilateral relations continue to develop dynamically and are reaching increasingly advanced stages.

"We have set ambitious goals that will shape the system of trade and economic ties across the region. Turkmenistan is a special country for us, one that we consider our homeland," the Turkish vice president added.