Turkmenistan, U.S. businesses hold business forum in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Representatives of Turkmen government agencies and the U.S. business community held a business forum in Ashgabat to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The event took place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and brought together officials from ministries and agencies, as well as a delegation of U.S. business representatives led by Executive Director of the Turkmen-U.S. Business Council, Eric Stewart. The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev.

The participants discussed the activities of the Turkmen-U.S. Business Council and its role in strengthening long-term economic relations between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to trade and investment cooperation, including industry, agriculture, and the supply of equipment for the agricultural and water sectors.

The sides also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport and communications, construction, healthcare, environmental protection, cybersecurity, and innovative technologies.

During the forum, representatives of U.S. companies reaffirmed their interest in participating in major development programs being implemented in Turkmenistan and noted the growing interest of American businesses in the country's market.

The participants also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation through existing business platforms. In this context, they noted that the newly established Turkmen-American Business Cooperation Association, launched in May 2026, is expected to complement existing mechanisms for economic engagement between Turkmenistan and the United States.

The forum also included bilateral meetings between representatives of Turkmen ministries and agencies and members of the U.S. business delegation. The parties outlined plans for further cooperation in key sectors and expressed confidence in the continued development of mutually beneficial economic ties.