Uzbekistan, IAEA align nuclear infrastructure safety standards as Jizzakh NPP construction begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbekistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined key vectors for bilateral regulatory partnership ahead of the official launch of the country's first nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project, Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her Telegram account, Trend reports.

​The operational roadmap was reviewed during a high-level briefing between Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Executive Office of the President of Uzbekistan, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who arrived in the republic to oversee the landmark energy initiative.

​The dialogue focused primarily on the strategic evolution of Uzbekistan's national nuclear energy infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on engineering capacity building, the integration of advanced global safety benchmarks, and the joint development of specialized nuclear medicine programs.

​Director General Grossi's working visit aligns with the official commencement of full-scale construction works for the integrated nuclear power station in the Jizzakh region of central Uzbekistan. The multi-billion-dollar energy facility is being engineered and deployed by Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation. The project will feature an integrated configuration combining large-scale Generation 3+ VVER-1000 reactors with modern RITM-200N small modular reactors (SMRs) to cover both baseload and peak electricity demand.