Turkmenistan Airlines temporarily suspends Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights on the Ashgabat-Dubai-Ashgabat and Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat routes until June 15, 2026, Trend reports via the company.

The airline said the decision was taken due to restrictions affecting the airspace of Iran and following an assessment of operational risks related to flight safety.

The carrier has offered passengers on canceled flights the option of receiving a full refund without deductions or rescheduling their travel to the nearest available flight at no additional cost.

According to the airline, refunds for tickets purchased online through its website and digital platforms will be credited back to the bank cards used for payment, while passengers who purchased tickets through sales offices or agents are advised to contact their point of purchase.

Turkmenistan Airlines is the state-owned flag carrier of Turkmenistan, headquartered in Ashgabat. Operating primarily from its hub at Ashgabat International Airport, the airline connects the country to over 14 international destinations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, alongside several domestic routes.