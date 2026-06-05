Uzbekistan showcases digital transformation strategy at St. Petersburg forum

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan presented its digital transformation strategy at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, highlighting measures aimed at attracting foreign technology companies and advancing the development of artificial intelligence, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The country’s approach was outlined by Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov during the international panel session entitled “Digital Future: Common Development Vectors, Challenges and Solutions,” which brought together ministers and senior officials from Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The discussion focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence technologies, and prospects for regional cooperation amid rapid technological change and the growing significance of the digital economy.

In his remarks, Shermatov highlighted Uzbekistan’s efforts to create a favorable environment for IT businesses through incentives available to residents of the country’s IT Park. He noted that IT Park companies are exempt from corporate income tax and invited foreign technology firms to establish operations in Uzbekistan.

The minister also emphasized the country’s expanding talent pool and its commitment to training specialists in accordance with the requirements of international businesses.

According to Shermatov, only four companies with foreign capital were registered in Uzbekistan’s IT Park in 2017, whereas today more than 70 new foreign companies begin operations in the country each month.

He stated that Uzbekistan’s strategic objective is to attract international contracts and remote employment opportunities, generate high-value jobs, and expand exports of digital services.

Shermatov further underscored the importance of ensuring that artificial intelligence contributes to higher incomes, improved living standards, and enhanced economic efficiency. He noted that Uzbekistan is investing in computing infrastructure, data resources, workforce development, research, and startup support to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies.

During the forum, participants also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence solutions in public administration and key sectors of the economy as a means of improving institutional efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness of the digital economy.

The panel session served as a platform for Uzbekistan to present its experience in digital transformation and artificial intelligence while expanding regional and international cooperation in the technology sector.