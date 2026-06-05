Clean environment and "green growth" target identified as one of five key national priorities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The goal of a clean environment and a “green growth” country has been identified as one of the five key national priorities for Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development through 2030, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the event dedicated to World Environment Day (WED) held in Baku in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Trend reports.

“In line with this priority, targeted efforts are being undertaken to enhance green spaces and forest areas, ensure the efficient use of water resources and sustainable energy sources, and establish modern infrastructure for waste management,” the President noted.