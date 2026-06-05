Digitalization of economy is a priority of Turkmenistan’s state policy - Labor Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Digitalization of the economy is one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s state policy, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Muhammetseyit Silapov said, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The statement was made during the 114th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, where Turkmenistan participated in discussions on the use of artificial intelligence for ensuring decent work.

Silapov noted that the country is consistently implementing programs in the areas of digital economy development, e-government, digital education, and the introduction of modern technologies.

He added that Turkmenistan is ready to further expand cooperation with the International Labour Organization within ongoing joint initiatives.

Separately, Chairperson of the National Center of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan Oguljennet Berdylieva highlighted cooperation with the ILO and ACTRAV on improving labor relations, strengthening social dialogue, and protecting workers’ rights.

She also emphasized joint projects on training trade union personnel, youth employment, gender equality, and occupational safety, describing social dialogue as a key mechanism for stability and sustainable development.