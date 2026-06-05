Turkmenistan, UNDP ink agreements on judicial digitalization, healthcare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a package of cooperation documents covering judicial digitalization, healthcare, and human capital development, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

Among the key agreements was a framework co-financing agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNDP aimed at expanding cooperation on joint development initiatives.

The sides also signed the 2026 work plan for the project supporting the digital transformation of Turkmenistan's judicial system between the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan and the UNDP country office.

Another document approved a 2026-2027 work plan under the project "National Human Capital Strategic Planning System" between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and UNDP.

According to information, the agreements are intended to further strengthen long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNDP across priority areas of socio-economic development.