Azerbaijani FM meets with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen to discuss environmental cooperation, climate action and sustainable development, Trend reports, citing the MFA.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNEP, as well as on environmental protection, climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

Bayramov briefed Andersen on Azerbaijan's contributions to global climate action, the outcomes of COP29 hosted by the country, and initiatives aimed at advancing the green energy transition and environmental protection.

Andersen highly praised Azerbaijan's role in promoting the global climate agenda, international cooperation and multilateral environmental efforts.

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in advancing the COP29 legacy, climate finance, sustainable cities, waste management, water resource protection and biodiversity conservation. They also stressed the importance of expanding joint projects and practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNEP.

The meeting also addressed Azerbaijan's hosting of World Environment Day in 2026 and prospects for cooperation in this regard.

Bayramov highlighted the extensive environmental damage caused in Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories, including large-scale deforestation, illegal exploitation of natural resources, pollution of water resources and disruption of ecological balance. He also drew attention to the impact of landmines on human safety, the environment and reconstruction efforts.

The minister further expressed concern over the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, noting its adverse effects on ecosystems, biodiversity, coastal areas and regional economic activity. He emphasized the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation, applying science-based approaches and coordinating efforts to address the issue.

The sides also noted the significance of UNEP's report, "Caspian Sea Level Fluctuations and Climate Change."

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.