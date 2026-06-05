Uzbekistan showcases customs digitalization achievements at seminar in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan presented its experience in customs digitalization and automation at an international seminar held in Brussels, Trend reports via the Customs Committee.

The discussions took place within the framework of the "SECO-WCO Global Trade Facilitation Programme – Phase II (GTFP-II)" and were attended by Lazibek Atoyev, the Customs Committee’s representative in Belgium.

During the seminar, Atoyev delivered a presentation on Uzbekistan’s efforts to promote sustainable digitalization and automation in the customs sector. He highlighted common challenges faced during the implementation of digital reforms and shared best practices related to digital data management, data integrity, and information security.

The Uzbek representative also outlined the importance of cooperation between government institutions and the private sector in advancing digital transformation initiatives and improving the efficiency of customs services.

Participants exchanged views on a range of issues, including the automation of customs procedures, the use of advanced data analytics tools, ensuring data integrity and cybersecurity, and the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating digital transformation across customs administrations.

The seminar served as a platform for participants to exchange experiences and explore practical approaches to strengthening digital capabilities in customs administration and facilitating international trade.

The event, titled “Best Practices and Lessons Learned on Digitalization Initiatives,” brought together experts from the World Customs Organization (WCO) Secretariat and representatives of customs administrations from various countries to discuss the latest developments in customs modernization and digital transformation.