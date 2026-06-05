Kyrgyzstan accelerates energy transformation with Uch-Kurgan HPP upgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov reviewed the progress of modernization activities at the Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant (HPP) in the Jalal-Abad region, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During a working visit to the region, Akunbekov was briefed on the implementation of measures aimed at upgrading the plant’s primary generating equipment and enhancing its operational efficiency.

According to information, construction and installation activities are progressing in accordance with the approved schedule. The project is being carried out by the Chinese company CNEEC and involves the participation of more than 100 specialists.

The modernization of the facility is regarded as a significant step in the renewal of Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure.

At present, the Uch-Kurgan HPP operates four hydroelectric generating units. Two of these units are undergoing modernization, following which the plant’s installed capacity will increase to 220 MW and the service life of its main equipment will be extended.

Following the inspection, Akunbekov instructed the relevant authorities to ensure both the quality and timely completion of the modernization works. The project is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026.

Hydropower continues to serve as the cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan’s electricity generation system, accounting for the majority of domestic power production. The government is currently implementing a range of projects aimed at rehabilitating existing facilities and expanding generation capacity.