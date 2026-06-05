Uzbekistan targets 54% renewable energy share in generation mix by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in its total electricity generation mix to 54 percent by 2030, scaling up cumulative generation to 120 billion kilowatt-hours, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

​He noted that through the implementation of large-scale investment projects, the republic has already expanded its electricity production 1.5 times—from the previous 58 billion kilowatt-hours to the current 87 billion kilowatt-hours.

​The commissioning of the country's first integrated nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region will become a crucial element of long-term technological development and diversification of the national energy balance. The President of Uzbekistan recalled that on the day prior, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, he took part in the first concrete pouring ceremony at the NPP construction site.

​"For us, this is a project for long-term development, the training of a new engineering school, and the development of advanced technologies. We intend to work together in other areas of the peaceful application of the atom as well—in medicine, agriculture, industry, and science," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

​The head of state also added that the economy of New Uzbekistan, which has grown from $50 billion to $147 billion over the past 10 years, continues to demonstrate sustainable growth dynamics, requiring the advanced deployment of new generation facilities and infrastructural capacities.