​EU considers Nakhchivan railway restoration priority investment project

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union (EU) considers the restoration of the Nakhchivan railway to be one of the most important projects, Victor Bojkov, Head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said during a media briefing in Ganja dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the EU–Azerbaijan partnership and projects implemented in Ganja, Trend reports.

​According to him, one of the largest investment projects currently being reviewed by the European Union is the restoration of the railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

​"At one time, this railway was an important transport line connecting the Caspian Sea with the Black Sea. However, the line has been neglected for many years and is in need of major overhaul," he said.

​Viktor Bojkov noted that a few weeks ago, a joint inspection of the Julfa–Nakhchivan railway line was carried out together with experts.

​"Currently, it is impossible for trains to travel at a speed of more than 20 kilometers per hour on that section. Nevertheless, the unanimous conclusion of the experts was that the railway line is still viable and can be restored with the right investment," he emphasized.

​The EU official stated that bridges, crossings, and sections located along the border were also inspected during the visit.

​According to him, the railway line runs very close to the Araz River and the border in some areas.

​"This project is one of national importance, and I think one of the main initiatives that will be remembered from today's presentations is precisely the Nakhchivan railway project," Bojkov added.

​He noted that a number of investment projects are also being implemented in Ganja with the support of the European Union.

One of these projects relates to water resource management, while another involves updating the city's street lighting system.

​"The creation of a modern and energy-efficient street lighting system for Ganja is of great importance in terms of both safety and energy efficiency," he concluded.