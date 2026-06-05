Turkish VP highlights Turkmen gas as strategic element of bilateral partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Delivering Turkmen natural gas to international markets remains one of the strategic priorities on the agenda of Turkmenistan-Türkiye cooperation, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

Yilmaz made the remark during his speech at the international trade fair Turkmentextile Expo 2026 in Ashgabat.

According to him, the sides are closely examining projects aimed at supplying Turkmen natural gas to the Turkish market, as well as onward deliveries through Türkiye to European and global markets.

The Turkish vice president noted that energy cooperation occupies a special place in bilateral relations and has significant long-term potential.

Yilmaz expressed confidence that deeper cooperation in the oil and gas sector would generate substantial economic benefits for both countries and contribute to the expansion of regional energy connectivity.

He added that the development of joint energy projects remains among the key areas of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Ashgabat.

Earlier, in April, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, emphasized that one of the key priorities of the country’s energy agenda is the supply of natural gas to Europe. “15-20 years ago, we had very good cooperation with our European colleagues, and we did a lot to practically implement several ideas for delivering Turkmen natural gas to Europe,” he said.

In parallel, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Türkmen Dünýäsi”, Batyr Muradov, told Trend that Turkmenistan is considering the possibility of exporting natural gas to Europe via Azerbaijan.