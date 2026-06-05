Uzbekistan and China's Hong Kong advance talks on expanding economic co-op

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong business leaders discussed opportunities to expand trade, investment, and business cooperation during a business forum, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting followed a visit by Uzbek business representatives to Hong Kong in early May and aimed to advance discussions into practical business partnerships. Uzbek manufacturers and foreign investors held direct B2B negotiations on potential cooperation projects.

Participants reviewed the current state of economic relations between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong and explored ways to increase bilateral trade and investment flows. Discussions focused on opportunities in finance, logistics, high technology, innovation, and services.

As a key aspect during the event was noted that Hong Kong’s position as a global financial and trading hub, combined with Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reforms, creates favorable conditions for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The event took place in Tashkent, as part of the visit of a delegation led by John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

The forum brought together Davron Vakhabov, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Frederick Ma, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and more than 100 representatives of the business communities of both sides.

Folloüing the forum, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and economic ties, deepening business-to-business cooperation, and supporting the implementation of promising joint investment projects.