Yelzhan Otinshiyev appointed Chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Yelzhan Otinshiyev has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the country’s national railway company.

This is reflected in an official statement of Samruk Kazyna JSC.

The decision was made by the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund.

Prior to his appointment, Otinshiyev served as Managing Director for Strategy and Asset Management at Samruk-Kazyna. He has also been a member of the KTZ Board of Directors since February 2024.

"From April 2023 to the present, he held the position of Managing Director for Strategy and Asset Management and Member of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC. In this position, he was responsible for managing the Fund's portfolio companies in the oil and gas, railway, mining, and other sectors," the company notes.

Otinshiyev has more than 15 years of experience in finance, investment management and corporate strategy. He began his career in 2007 at Ernst & Young’s Moscow office, where he worked in business valuation and transaction advisory.

From 2009 to 2019, he held various positions within the Samruk-Kazyna group. Between 2021 and 2023, he worked at the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF), where he was involved in managing investment projects.

Otinshiyev graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in general and applied physics. In 2023, he was awarded the state medal “Eren Enbegi Ushin” (“For Distinguished Labor”).

KTZ is currently implementing a number of railway infrastructure projects, including the Darbaza–Maktaaral line connecting Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan and the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway route toward China.