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Iran carries out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Bahrain

Iran News 18 July 2026 01:19 (UTC +04:00)
Iran carries out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Bahrain
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Bahrain.

According to the IRGC, the attack hit a storage facility for U.S. unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Iranian side also claimed that the "main artificial intelligence center" allegedly used to direct strikes against targets in Iran was completely destroyed.

The IRGC said the operation involved the use of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

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