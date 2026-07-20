New digital check-in service introduced for passengers on Baku - Nakhchivan - Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Passengers travelling on domestic flights will now be able to verify their identity without presenting a physical identity document.

This was reported by the press office of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A new digital check-in service has been introduced for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan travelling on the Baku-Nakhchivan- Baku route, enabling identity verification through the mygov mobile application.

Under the new service, passengers simply scan the QR code displayed at the check-in counter using the mygov application. After reviewing and approving the requested data-sharing permissions within the application, the passenger’s identity information is securely transmitted to the airline’s check-in system, allowing the check-in process to be completed more quickly, conveniently, and efficiently.

The service is currently available at Baku and Nakhchivan airports, contributing to a more streamlined and passenger-friendly check-in experience. This initiative forms part of the ongoing digital transformation projects aimed at expanding the use of innovative technologies across airports and further enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The digital check-in service is offered as an optional alternative. Passengers may continue to complete check-in using their physical national identity card in accordance with the existing procedures, should they prefer.