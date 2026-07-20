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New digital check-in service introduced for passengers on Baku - Nakhchivan - Baku route

Economy News 20 July 2026 11:24 (UTC +04:00)
New digital check-in service introduced for passengers on Baku - Nakhchivan - Baku route
Photo: Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Passengers travelling on domestic flights will now be able to verify their identity without presenting a physical identity document.

This was reported by the press office of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A new digital check-in service has been introduced for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan travelling on the Baku-Nakhchivan- Baku route, enabling identity verification through the mygov mobile application.

Under the new service, passengers simply scan the QR code displayed at the check-in counter using the mygov application. After reviewing and approving the requested data-sharing permissions within the application, the passenger’s identity information is securely transmitted to the airline’s check-in system, allowing the check-in process to be completed more quickly, conveniently, and efficiently.

The service is currently available at Baku and Nakhchivan airports, contributing to a more streamlined and passenger-friendly check-in experience. This initiative forms part of the ongoing digital transformation projects aimed at expanding the use of innovative technologies across airports and further enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The digital check-in service is offered as an optional alternative. Passengers may continue to complete check-in using their physical national identity card in accordance with the existing procedures, should they prefer.

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