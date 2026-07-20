Uzbekistan and APSTAR discuss expansion of satellite communication services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan and APT Satellite Company Limited (APSTAR) have discussed prospects for expanding satellite communication services and cooperation in the telecommunications sector.

This is reflected in the statement published by the Uzbek government portal.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and APSTAR Senior Director Cynthia Zhang on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.

"During the meeting, issues of developing satellite communication services in Uzbekistan, expanding modern telecommunications infrastructure, and further deepening practical cooperation in this area were discussed," the statement says.

The sides exchanged views on the development of telecommunications infrastructure, the use of satellite technologies and opportunities for expanding connectivity services in Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies, APSTAR expressed interest in developing cooperation and providing satellite communication solutions for the Uzbek market.

The parties agreed to continue work on the organizational and legal aspects of potential cooperation. The results of joint efforts are expected to be presented during ICTWeek Uzbekistan 2026, which will be held in Tashkent.