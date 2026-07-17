Henry PR CEO calls for repeal of Section 907, US fighter jet sales to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Henry Public Relations CEO, RedPresswire co-founder and Newsmax TV contributor Bryan E. Leib has called for the repeal of Section 907 of the 1992 US Freedom Support Act and the sale of American fighter jets to Azerbaijan.

Leib made the statement in a post on his X social media account.

"We need to repeal Section 907 of the 1992 United States Freedom Support Act and sell US fighter jets to our stable and trusted ally, Azerbaijan!" he wrote.

Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, adopted in 1992, restricts certain types of direct US government assistance to Azerbaijan.

At the end of 2025, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced legislation seeking the full repeal of Section 907.