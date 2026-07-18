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People's Artist Omar Eldarov expresses gratitude to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Politics News 18 July 2026 18:29 (UTC +04:00)
People's Artist Omar Eldarov expresses gratitude to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Vugar Imanov
Vugar Imanov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. People's Artist of Azerbaijan, renowned monumental sculptor, recipient of the Azerbaijani and Soviet state prizes, holder of the "Heydar Aliyev", "Istiglal", "Labor", and "Sharaf" orders, and academician Omar Eldarov has expressed gratitude to President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for her attention, care, and support in arranging his medical treatment, Eldarov told Trend.

The 99-year-old artist is now feeling better and continues his recovery at home under outpatient care.

"I am already back home. I feel relatively well now, and I hope to feel even better in a few days. I sincerely thank the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the esteemed Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention, care, and support they have shown me. My heartfelt thanks to everyone for their assistance," he said.

Eldarov was previously admitted to the Central Clinical Hospital after his health deteriorated due to age-related factors and the effects of extremely hot weather. Following medical examinations, he was discharged to continue treatment at home.

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